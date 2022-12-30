Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Reflecting on a year of tough topics

By Brandon Long
December 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Brandon Long reflects on year that has been full of tough topics.

As a late comer to journalism, joining the publication in July 2021 at 33, I was given some leeway as I acclimatised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.