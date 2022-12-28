The Granite Belt Irrigation Project office in the centre of Stanthorpe has closed its doors following the federal government's funding deferral and the state's decision to move it to a new assessment process.
It's left some wondering about the future of the $240 million project.
In October's budget, the Albanese government put its $162.5 million contribution on the back burner, and on November 25, the Palaszczuk government announced the project would be moved to the Regional Water Assessment.
The RWA provides a stakeholder forum in which to confirm the Granite Belt's future water needs and explore the merits of any alternative options.
About 50 local irrigators and the Southern Downs Regional Council have said they would commit $23.4 million to construction, while the Queensland government has committed $13.6 million.
The project aims to deliver a 12,000ML dam at Emu Swamp, south-west of Stanthorpe, and 126km of pipeline.
In a statement, Granite Belt Water Limited CEO Lloyd Taylor said the November decision meant the development role of GBWL in advancing the project "will be concluded soon".
"The office in Stanthorpe, previously a requirement of the Queensland government, is no longer required and has been closed," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor said some contracts had also been terminated.
"... it is inappropriate for GBWL to continue with any contractual arrangements in relation to land acquisition - these contracts have been terminated."
However, the CEO says the board continues to work with both governments in relation to the progression of the project.
The business case for the GBIP originally proposed an irrigation only project, but the Queensland government was advised in October 2021 that the project was configured to also increase storage capacity for urban supply for Stanthorpe by 85pc.
In a statement, SDRC CEO Dave Burges said council had "previously committed" to being a customer of the project for urban water supply for Stanthorpe.
He did not answer questions about how much ratepayer money had been spent so far.
Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said project funding had not be pulled.
"... the estimated cost for this project has recently increased to more than $240 million; much more than the original $84 million price tag," he said.
"It's important to remember, funding hasn't been cancelled, only deferred while all options for water security in the region can be determined..."
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the project remained in the federal budget.
"We have deferred the funding for now, until options for a viable way forward can be explored. We need to make sure that we investigate all options for a future solution," she said.
Stanthorpe ran out of potable water during the last drought and the Queensland government spent over $13 million carting drinking water to the town.
Local irrigators were paying $20,000/ML for water to be carted to farms to keep fruit trees and crops alive to fulfil contracts with major suppliers.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
