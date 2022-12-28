Queensland Country Life
Granite Belt Irrigation Project office closes after federal, state decisions

By Brandon Long
December 28 2022 - 1:00pm
The Granite Belt Irrigation Project office in the centre of Stanthorpe has closed. Picture: Google

The Granite Belt Irrigation Project office in the centre of Stanthorpe has closed its doors following the federal government's funding deferral and the state's decision to move it to a new assessment process.

