Blue skies greeted a record crowd, as the North Burnett town of Mount Perry celebrated 150 years of racing in November.
The 6-race event really turned it, on with punters dressed in their best for the theme "bold and gold."
But it was the undressed, sprinting in their underwear for the race that shocks the nation that gave the crowd a reason to forget any dud bets they may have made.
The Jocks Plate proved so popular two heats were run, and a rider in jocks tried to join the dash (horses and riders are not permitted to compete).
Mt Perry Race Club Secretary Joy Jensen was delighted the volunteer-run race day was such an overwhelming success.
"I'm exceptionally happy with this crowd exceeding expectations," Ms Jensen said.
"This is the largest crowd we have had and it helps promote our little town, racing and everyone is happy.
"All this is done by volunteers and it is a massive team effort."
Mr Vista with jockey Morgan Butler, and trained by Wendy Banner from the Sunshine Coast, took home the Mt Perry 2022 cup.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
