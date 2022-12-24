Queensland Country Life
Home/News

BEST OF 2022: Mark Furner opens up about his time as Queensland Agriculture Minister

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
December 24 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner (right) on the road visiting cotton farms. Pictures: Queensland Government

It's been almost five years since Ferny Grove's Mark Furner was sworn in as Queensland's Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.