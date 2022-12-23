Days after the Albanese government approved controversial legislation that places a one-year price cap on gas as a way of addressing rising energy costs, Senex Energy has announced that it is reviewing its $1 billion Atlas and Roma North natural gas developments in the Surat Basin.
The legislation puts a cap of $12 per gigajoule on gas and $125 per tonne on coal. It will freeze natural gas prices for a year and provide A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) in aid to individuals and small companies.
The Senex Energy plan, announced in August, was expected to put more than $200 million into local businesses and regional areas while creating hundreds of new regional Queensland jobs.
It would increase Senex's annual production to 60 petajoules per year, representing more than 10 per cent of annual east coast gas demand, around 40 percent of annual Queensland gas demand and the equivalent of the power used by more than 2.7 million homes.
Senex Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies said the company will honour existing commitments to customers, however given the new laws it was not possible to finalise any new gas agreements.
"Until we know the scope of future government actions under the yet-to-be-developed Code of Conduct, and the potential for retrospective application of measures, including the breaking of agreed contracts, it is prudent to review all investment," he said.
In a joint statement, Nationals leader David Littleproud and opposition spokeswoman for resources, Susan McDonald have expressed 'profound disappointment' in the news that the $1 billion project in the Surat Basin has been halted.
"This decision is a serious consequence of Labor's control over gas, for failing to back our gas industry and putting unrealistic ideology ahead of the practical reality of the need for energy," Mr Littleproud said.
Senator McDonald said Labor was told about the inevitable outcomes of rushed legislation but ignored all the warnings.
"Now Australians will pay the price with higher power bills and more blackouts," she said.
"The added cost is the loss of royalties, taxes and good paying jobs that restricting gas supply will cause.
"Companies now cannot sell their gas due to the legislative changes."
Resources Minister Madeleine King said the cap applied to existing projects, and did not apply to new projects like Atlas.
"The longer term gas code of conduct, and the reasonable pricing provisions that sit under it, will be subject to consultation with industry and with Australian trading partners in the months ahead," she said.
"The government wants to design a measure that does not have a chilling effect on investment, and ensures investment continues to flow to new products.
"The gas code of conduct, once it enters into force, is not about stripping profits off producers.
"It's about ensuring that where gas enters the domestic market, Australian households and businesses are not subject to the exponentially skyrocketing prices that we have seen throughout the course of this year.
"That's not on, and the code will prevent those runaway prices that we have seen previously.
"It's about ensuring fair and equitable contracts between gas producers and gas consumers in this country.
Ms King was confident Senex would continue to engage constructively with the government as it designed and implement the gas code of conduct.
Senex had begun an Expression of Interest process in September for the supply of gas from its new Atlas investment, starting in 2024 and going until 2039.
The company subsequently received offers oversubscribing the available supply by more than five times in the early years of supply, and with solid interest extending out to 2039.
In a statement, it says while it continues to engage with these customers, these new laws have made it impossible to contract with confidence and puts this investment, and therefore new gas supply to homes and industry, at risk.
"While Senex supports measures to provide relief to Australian households and businesses from rising energy prices, this legislation goes much further and now challenges the commercial rationale for investing in future gas supply projects because the company can now be required to accept an arbitrary return determined by others, and after the investment is made," CEO Ian Davies said.
"Price controls drive up demand however do nothing to increase supply - a situation that can only lead to unintended consequences requiring more intervention, potentially including energy rationing and breaking LNG export contracts.
"The fact that our EOI process was heavily oversubscribed with satisfactory offers for over 200 petajoules of new gas supply on up to 15-year contracts shows that the market desperately needs additional supply which will be put at risk by these ill-advised draconian market-control measures."
Senex has suspended recruitment for 70 roles and more than 300 contractor jobs during construction, pending the outcome of the consultation process ending on February 7, 2023.
Senex chair Jhoon Soo Jho said the cost and risk equation of its Australian business had now changed significantly.
"We invested in Senex because we saw value in the Australian market and understood the country to be one of the lowest risk places to invest in energy," he said.
"Because these changes have been brought on so rapidly, we now believe our investments are under question until we see the outcome of consultations and the final form of the mandatory Code of Conduct and new laws."
Senator McDonald, together with opposition Treasurer Angus Taylor, has released a subsequent statement saying that more than $15 billion in future east coast gas projects were under a cloud of uncertainty due to Labor's attitude towards Australia's energy resources sector.
They said nine projects listed in the latest Resources and Energy Major Projects report with plans to supply east coast domestic gas were under threat.
"When taking into account LNG projects in Australia's west and north with the ability to provide supply into the east coast through import terminals, the value of projects that face the same uncertainty rises to $32 billion," Ms McDonald said.
She said the annually published list of Resources and Energy Major Projects also neglected to take into account recent investment freeze announcements from major resources companies in response to Labor's anti-resources policies, including coal projects by Glencore and BHP, which have publicly been shelved.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
