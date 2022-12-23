Queensland Country Life
Nationals condemn gas cap as Senex Energy halts $1b Surat Basin project

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated December 23 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:00pm
Senator Susan McDonald inspecting a gas well with Senex executives Ian Davies and Darren Stevenson. Picture: Supplied

Days after the Albanese government approved controversial legislation that places a one-year price cap on gas as a way of addressing rising energy costs, Senex Energy has announced that it is reviewing its $1 billion Atlas and Roma North natural gas developments in the Surat Basin.

