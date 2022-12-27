As another year draws to a close, Queensland Country Life has looked back on the front covers that made up 2022.
Everything from floods, COVID-19 restrictions on shows, harvest and labour shortages graced the first page of the Bible of the Bush.
A look back on the covers showcases the wide range of issues and topics that made up the year that was and reiterates why Queensland Country Life was named the ACM Agricultural Masthead of the Year.
"When it comes to breaking and agenda setting news, Queensland Country Life has been ahead of the game," the judges said at the time.
