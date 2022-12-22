Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Fundraising campaign underway after Stonehenge Hotel roof blown off

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of the damage caused by the storm, leaving beams and wiring exposed. Pictures: Tom Auriac

The pub at Stonehenge might be in a town with a population of just 40 but people throughout Queensland have rallied to help the hotel's owners in the wake of a violent storm that ripped off its tin roof and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.