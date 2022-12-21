Warwick Saleyards upgrade moves to the next stage

The Warwick Saleyards redevelopment has taken another step forward, with Southern Downs Regional Council giving the green light to an external contractor to proceed with stage one of the detailed design.
At a council meeting on December 14, councillors voted to accept the tender from EnviroAg for the saleyards redevelopment detailed design - stage one - in the amount of $276,514.
EnviroAg was engaged to draft preliminary designs which were finalised and presented to council in 2021.
Co-funded by council, with $4.5m awarded in 2021 under the Australian government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program, the project will address viability issues identified from the master plan and business case.
This includes animal welfare, environment, biosecurity, industry standards, traffic management, technology and workplace health and safety.
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said securing a sustainable future for the saleyards played an integral part in supporting the region's biggest industry.
"Council is committed to the region's livestock industry and maintaining a sustainable and competitive market for the Warwick Saleyards," Mr Pennisi said.
"The livestock industry has changed and evolved since the saleyards started operating more than 55 years ago and there is no question that a development of sorts is needed to ensure the region has quality facilities which meet current animal welfare, best practice standards and industry trends.
"The future of the facility has been the topic of extensive discussion and consultation with the community and industry representatives for many years and it's great to see this project gain traction.
"We look forward to the future of the Warwick Saleyards and to providing the best possible facility at an affordable price to ratepayers."
The redevelopment will also allow scope for council to explore expanding other agricultural industries on the Southern Downs.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.