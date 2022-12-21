Queensland Country Life
Warwick Saleyards upgrade moves to the next stage

Updated December 21 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
The upgrade will address animal welfare, environment, biosecurity, industry standards, traffic management, technology and workplace health and safety. Picture Brandon Long

The Warwick Saleyards redevelopment has taken another step forward, with Southern Downs Regional Council giving the green light to an external contractor to proceed with stage one of the detailed design.

