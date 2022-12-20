Shed fire at Biggenden claims two lives

Queensland police have declared a crime scene at an address in Biggenden after a shed fire on Tuesday December 20.
Police were called to the small rural block on the outskirts of Biggenden at around 12.20pm and preliminary investigations have identified human remains in the shed.
Police will guard the scene overnight before forensic officers and investigators attend the scene to conduct further enquiries tomorrow morning.
It is believed the shed was fully destroyed in the blaze.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.