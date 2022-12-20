Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Biggenden shed fire claims two lives

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shed fire at Biggenden claims two lives

Queensland police have declared a crime scene at an address in Biggenden after a shed fire on Tuesday December 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.