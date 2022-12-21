The Maranoa community has been taking time out to reflect on another big year for the region, sharing Christmas drinks at a number of functions this week.
First up was the celebration by Roma Commerce and Tourism, which has had a large growth year, seeing a sell-out crowd for the ninth Maranoa business awards.
As well as that, the group undertook a 12-month program to identify short, medium and long-term liveability solutions, which it presented at Parliament House, produced a visitor guide to Roma, and contributed to the opening of the Big Rig tower during the year.
Warrego MP Ann Leahy has an office in Roma and hosted drinks after a long week assisting constituents in the Tara region.
She said there had been many challenges but if anything, the region could do with more people.
"It's better to have growing pains than dying pains," she said, adding that it would be interesting to see how the federal government's cap on the cost of gas was reflected in her electorate, one of the state's biggest gas producing regions.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
