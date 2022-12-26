I can always sense a change in the weather.
I'm a born worrier, which can be a helpful skill when you work in the media, it's almost like having a sixth sense which allows you to predict events and always be prepared in an emergency. It can also be incredibly crippling.
I know every hazard in every room I walk into and would never dream of daring to take on any form of extreme sport.
As for parenting two boys under 10 years old, well, you do have to try and let go as they prepare to assault each other with large sticks or eat the ice-block they just dropped on the ground.
But as I watch other parents carefree as their child scales a ridiculously high tree, it's the time I most despise my "sixth sense".
At the start of this year my sixth sense was in overdrive - like the rain about to roll in over the cane fields, the stillness and humidity as the storm bird cries out and the clouds build in the west.
I knew change was coming but didn't foresee it also evolving a personal career pivot.
My wife Jess and I moved to Bundaberg from the big smoke 12 years ago when I accepted a position at the local ABC Wide Bay.
My worry ability proved useful as the region faced some of the worst natural disasters in Australia's history - floods and fires, we copped them both.
But for all the downs, there were plenty more ups.
Living in one of the country's most bountiful food bowls is a daily joy, surrounded by horticulture we are spoilt, and protected, from food related issues that often strike the broader population.
Like when the great lettuce shortage of July this year saw prices soar to $10 and $12 per head and the blasphemy of fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken announcing it would be blending lettuce and cabbage in their burgers - we could continue to purchase a cheapish lettuce from markets, roadside stalls and shops that stock garden produce or seconds.
Our region leads production of citrus, sweet potatoes, macadamias, chillies and more, so if you know where to shop in the Wide Bay and avoid the majors, you can live like royals on a tight budget straight from the farm.
The pace of life has been slow here, and in the decade plus two years we have lived in the region change has been minimal, but like that storm rolling over cane fields, change hit hard in 2022. There have been subtle changes previously, when we first moved to Bundy, Sunday trading did not exist at all, nothing opened and this was a bit of a culture shock for a couple from Brisbane.
Now you can head to the shopping centre on a Sunday, and the strange thing is we now appreciate that former forced reprieve and the fact families could spend a day together.
Parking fines increased - I once mocked the $10 fine as being less than a parking meter in the capital, but now the fine is over $40 (still cheaper than a lot of paid parking in Brissy).
But the changes were subtle, a slight breeze of change.
The first sign of the storm of change that heralded 2022 was of course the state borders opening and dealing with the new normal of living with COVID.
Queensland had been a little bubble and that burst and we had to roll with the change.
Next was a change that haunts me.
In April I reported on a new charity mini-mart opening in Bundaberg, the Angels Community Group facility which also provides clothes washing and shower for those in need.
Charity worker Sue Tasker mentioned a change in the clients using the services they provided - the employed, students and families, including children were now unable to find a place to live and were struggling to find money for food.
Children were living in cars - in regional Queensland? Seriously?
Before 2022 Wide Bay was affordable for low income families but now finding a home was highly competitive and the price of rents and property skyrocketed.
The downside was now children, the unwell and pensioners live in cars and tents.
I documented the new face of homelessness for a photo story that would be one of my final stories at the ABC.
To watch children arrive home from school, and prepare to bed down for the night in a tent in a roadside rest stop, not a good change.
A pensioner starting a generator to keep his nebuliser running throughout the night, not a good change.
A state government housing crisis summit was called and money has been allocated to "initiatives" to address the issue, but I notice new tents and new faces living on the streets everyday.
Interstate migration has seen our state lead national population growth and it's this growth that has driven the changes regional Queensland is experiencing.
Many of these pro and cons that came with this change were major stories I covered throughout the year.
The federal election results (Greensland?) was a strong sign of the cultural shift happening in the state.
The property boom, where prices rose drastically for the first time in a decade in country towns and buyers bought houses sight unseen.
Unemployment levels dropping to record lows, with businesses and farmers crying out for workers.
Hospitals and a health system stretched to breaking point and turning away the sick with communities desperate to attract the doctors and nurses needed to help them.
Like the proud state of Queensland I was in for change as well - I finished up with dear old Aunty in October 2022, like a change in the weather I felt an organisational shift at the ABC and it wasn't the right fit for me, and although I had loved my time as a public servant, I needed a change.
Working with Queensland Country Life allows me to continue my passion of providing a voice for smaller communities - engaging, entertaining and informing.
Change happens in life, and much like a storm that can be both devastating or bring needed rain.
You can't fight change or a storm, but you can be prepared, clean-up and support each other to move forward.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
