FAMILIES in some of the state's most remote communities are set to get a boost via funding for a new project.
The new project, spearheaded by charitable company Mater and supported by the Paul Ramsay Foundation and Australian Communities Foundation, is set to help new parents struggling with their mental heath.
A funding injection of $750,000 is set to help get the project, which will involve introducing perinatal peer workers into remote communities such as Barcaldine, Longreach and Richmond, off the ground.
The grant was awarded to Mater research clinician lead of mental health, alcohol and other drugs services Dr Grace Branjerdporn, who is driving the project called Training and Implementing Perinatal Peer workers (TIPP) in remote Queensland.
"This grant will go directly to having perinatal peer workers in communities where access to mental health services isn't easy and also create robust training for parents to become perinatal peer workers so that they can facilitate parenting programs," Dr Branjerdporn said.
She said that in remote Queensland there were currently no perinatal peer workers and accredited training to become a perinatal peer worker was not available around Australia.
Perinatal peer workers will be rolled out in Central West Queensland regions including Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Boulia, Diamantina, Longreach and Winton, Cloncurry, Flinders or Richmond.
Dr Branjerdporn said over a four-year period, the project will involve developing a hybrid training program to upskill people with a lived experience of perinatal mental health to become perinatal peer workers.
"Perinatal peer workers are parents with mental health lived experience who provide support to other parents who have difficulties with mental health," Dr Branjerdporn said.
"Perinatal peer workers have the advantage of understanding what the other parent is going through. They can share insights into recovery based on their own journey.
"Research demonstrates the benefits of perinatal peer workers in supporting parental mental health, parent-child attachment, child development and parenting practices."
The program will be rolled out in two phases with the first aiming to develop a high-quality certification program to upskill new parents, while the second phase will focus on implementing perinatal peer workers to provide day programs focused on perinatal mental health, child development, and healthy coping strategies.
"The Perinatal Peer Worker Project is specially designed for new parents in rural and remote Queensland to receive support from other parents who have been 'in the same boat' as them," Dr Branjerdporn said.
The project seeks to develop a face-to-face and online Australia-wide training program to upskill people with a lived experience of perinatal mental health to be credentialed as perinatal peer workers.
Catherine's House Medical Director Dr Beth Mah welcomed the grant which follows the recent announcement that Catherine's House for Mothers, Babies and Families, an inpatient perinatal mental health service at Mater's South Brisbane campus which will open next year.
"Mater is the largest private health provider in Queensland, delivering comprehensive public and private healthcare services across 10 hospitals, including Mater Mothers' Hospital, Australia's largest maternity service," Dr Mah said.
"Mater is a leading provider of interprofessional healthcare education and training, with world-class clinical simulation programs, facilities and faculty.
"This project also partners with a perinatal peer worker agency and a rural health service."
