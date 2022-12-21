Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mater to launch Training and Implementing Perinatal Peer workers in remote Queensland.

By Newsroom
December 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of Catherine's House for Mothers, Babies and Families. Picture: Supplied

FAMILIES in some of the state's most remote communities are set to get a boost via funding for a new project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.