THE judging panel of one of the world's most prestigious cattle competitions was given an Australian flavour this year due to the inclusion of one of Queensland's leading stud principals.
Elite Cattle Company's Glen Waldron, Meandarra, was selected to join a five-person judging panel for the interbreed competition at the recent Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Nominated by his peers, Mr Waldron was the only non-Canadian judge to sit on the panel, which awarded the supreme champion bull to the Charolais entry and supreme champion female to the Angus entry.
"I've been to Canada quite a few times, but this was my first time in an international judging gig," Mr Waldron said.
"I think it was fantastic to be nominated by my peers for the role because I think it shows people have got a lot of respect for the job we're doing from a breeding perspective and the type of cattle we've got.
"To be nominated for a role like this, it gives me confidence that my peers like my cattle enough and trust my judgement enough to successfully do a role like this."
Not only did Mr Waldron oversee some of the best cattle in the world, he was also given the honour of slapping the winning bull on its hide, which is the traditional way of announcing the winner at the event.
"The Canadians do a really good job of it with lot of theatrics with different lighting and spotlights and that sort of thing," he said.
"They dress it up and make it into a really fancy event, that's for sure."
Such is the prestige of the event that once a person has been selected to judge on the interbreed panel once, they can not fulfill the role again.
"Basically, you judge each animal on your own and then it goes to a point system," Mr Waldron said.
"In saying that, it is really good to be able to talk to the other judges about how they've done it and what they see as important.
"The other judges were all Canadian and to find out a bit more about what they are looking for in their industry compared to ours over here was really interesting.
"In terms of what I was looking for, the fundamentals such as structural correctness, carcase and softness are the same regardless of where you are.
"I think the big difference between myself and my fellow judges was how critical we were on hair type because we don't really want hair over here, whereas they do want hair due to the colder climate."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
