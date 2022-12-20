Quilpie, Balonne on alert for JEV as case confirmed

Health authorities in south west Queensland have confirmed that a case of Japanese Encephalitis Virus has been recorded in the region.
While saying that patient confidentiality prevented them from disclosing the location, South West Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services Dr Debra Tennett said it was clear JEV was present in some populations of mosquitoes in southern Queensland, including Quilpie and Balonne shires.
She encouraged people who live and work in the two shires to be aware of the risk of contracting the virus, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito that has bitten an infectious animal, usually pigs or water birds.
"It is likely further cases of JEV will be identified across the region," she said.
At-risk groups include people involved in piggeries or pig-hunting, and people undertaking occupational or recreational outdoor activities near potentially productive mosquito habitats, such as areas near rivers, ponds, and marshes, including flood zones and wherever there are bodies of standing water.
"The message remains the same for JEV as it does for all mosquito-borne diseases - take steps to avoid being bitten and take action to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites on your property," Dr Tennett said.
"Personal protection includes wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and long trousers, as well as using an effective insect repellent on any exposed skin.
"Using insecticide sprays or vapour dispensing units indoors or mosquito coils outdoors is another effective way to repel mosquitoes."
As well as avoiding mosquito bites, JEV can be prevented through vaccination, and SWHHS is encouraging people in at-risk groups to take advantage of the free vaccine available.
Dr Tennett said around 99 per cent of people infected with JEV had no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Those who develop symptoms may experience a fever and headache, abdominal pain and vomiting in children.
After a person is bitten by an infected mosquito, it usually takes five to 15 days for the first symptoms to appear.
JEV does not spread directly between people and there is no risk of JEV from consuming pork or pork products.
