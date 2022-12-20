Queensland Country Life
SW Queensland confirms a case of Japanese Encephalitis Virus

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Quilpie, Balonne on alert for JEV as case confirmed

Health authorities in south west Queensland have confirmed that a case of Japanese Encephalitis Virus has been recorded in the region.

