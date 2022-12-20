Nothing reserved about this Angus

ANGUS Reserve, somehow the name fits, really fits you know.
It is Australia's largest Verified Black Angus beef brand, sold primarily through the Costco chain of warehouse stores here and across the ditch in Auckland after stints on grain at Whyalla Beef feedlot, outside Texas in Queensland's south-east.
But don't take their word, or ours for that matter.
Just hark back to 2021 when eminent chefs Manu Feildel, Adam D'Sylva, Mike Reid and Jason Roberts got wind Angus Reserve (AR) through the so-called Cook 2 Connect - Share a Plate with a Mate initiative, which also involved NH Foods.
"Since that initiative, we've chosen to continue working with Jason and he has helped bring our brand to the attention of even more followers," Nadine Giusti, Brand Manager for NH Foods Australia, said.
"We also started working closely with (Network 7 chef) 'Fast Ed' Halmagyi in 2020 and he visited the Whyalla Beef feedlot last July.
"At the Angus Youth National RoundUp in October Ed did a cooking demonstration for 200 people including the attendees and their parents and guardians.
"Jason joined us in Wagga Wagga this year at the Australian Inter Collegiate Meat Judging national conference and treated 150 attendees to Angus Reserve smoked briskets."
The AR story is the offspring of an idea to create a brand built on quality and Mr Roberts said trust had been paramount in its success.
"I feel consumers relish in authenticity," he said. "They relish in great product, they relish in supporting local...they believe in building community and supporting Australia's Largest Verified Black Angus beef brand."
Underpinned by ISO 9001:2015 certification, the Verified Angus program uses critical control points throughout the supply chain, meaning AR cattle and farmers are independently audited, the beef is DNA sampled and finished products meet the exacting standards for marbling, age, weight, meat and fat colour.
AR prides itself as a vertically integrated Verified Black Angus brand, managing the operation frinm A-Z.
"It all starts with our Black Angus cattle being raised on some of the richest agricultural land in Australia," Ms Giusti said.
"We've worked hard to cultivate the best possible relationships with each and every Angus farmer, so we know exactly where our cattle are from and how they've been bred with 100 per cent traceability.
"We then feed them a carefully balanced and nourishing blend of natural grains like wheat, corn and barley.
"On the surface it seems simple. Raise the cattle. Feed the cattle. But not all beef is created equal."
Mr Roberts said another plus was having AR Black Angus Beef graded by Meat Standards Australia (MSA).
As an MSA producer, they adhere to protocols over best animal welfare, handling and transport practices and graders measure a series of complex factors such as ossification, marbling, and pH to predict the eating quality potential.
"I'm blessed to work in an industry that starts with a conversation around food and being both a student and teacher in a forever evolving industry," he added.
"The team at Angus Reserve believe in educating consumers and their employees and I love seeing the curiosity in the young farmers, the building of new relationships and the constant chain of communication from paddock to plate.
"Angus Reserve is an absolute leader in the way we farm beef. Anyone who stays open minded , curious and open to change is a leader in my book."
Well named, too...
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.