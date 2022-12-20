A new survey has confirmed what the body representing veterinarians in Australia has been saying, that the industry is in a crisis that is only likely to get worse unless problems are addressed.
The in-depth veterinarian employment survey conducted by Professionals Australia was completed by 510 veterinarians from across Australia in August this year, with 90 per cent of the respondents employed in private veterinarian practices.
It has revealed an industry in which many are facing gruelling workplace conditions and distressingly hold little hope for the future of the industry.
A suicide rate among veterinarians that is four times higher than the general population is being driven by high stress, understaffing, long working hours, customer abuse and low pay, resulting in extremely low morale.
Acccording to Professionals Australia CEO Jill McCabe, the survey found 77 per cent of vets are dissatisfied with the industry, 70 per cent would advise against embarking on a career as a vet, and 30 per cent are planning to leave the industry within the next five years.
"While deeply dedicated to their profession and to animal health and welfare, many veterinarians are experiencing stress and burnout due to increased work demands, long working hours, inadequate remuneration and gruelling working conditions," she said.
"Demand for veterinary services increased during the pandemic and this further intensified workloads and pressure.
"As a result, many of our already hard-working veterinarians have been pushed to the absolute brink and are wanting to leave the industry.
"Over a third of vets are dissatisfied with their pay - and believe their pay does not reflect the value of their skills or expertise and that they are poorly paid compared to other professions.
"Given the significant amount of time and money that vets invest in their education, they are understandably dissatisfied with their pay and conditions."
Professionals Australia will be using the survey results to push for the development of reforms in the industry, including those proposed by the federal government's new industrial relations reforms.
"These survey results clearly clearly make the case for the measures proposed in the Albanese government's Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill, which will further assist vets to improve their pay and conditions by making bargaining more accessible," Ms McCabe said.
"Our union will be working hard to drive improvements in veterinarians' pay and conditions through the industrial relations system and better health and safety practices in veterinarian workplaces, including mental health support for vets.
"We'll also be calling for greater government support for vets in regional areas and for lower costs for veterinarian education and training."
Among the statistics were that 13pc of survey participants were working over 46 or 50 hours a week, and 36pc received no form of compensation for overtime.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
