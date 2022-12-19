Most people know Kylie Bourne as a councillor on the Western Downs Regional Council.
But she's also a wife, mother and owner of a school bus run.
Her day is never the same.
Some days begin with Kylie driving the school bus, checking cattle and heading into a council event or meeting, before rushing home to do the afternoon bus run.
Kylie grew up on a beef cattle and farming property near Drillham.
After leaving school, Kylie became an early childhood school teacher and moved to Miles in 1998.
"After I was married I worked for the council as the tourism office, and the cultural coordinator," she said.
"During this time I got heavily involved in the Miles District Chamber of Commerce, and the Miles Historical Museum."
Her service to community has stretched some 20 years, all while balancing a small Angus breeding operation and owning a school bus run with her husband Steve and their kids.
It was only three years ago when Kylie threw her hat into the local government ring.
"I felt it was a natural progression to stand for council, as I hoped I too, could make a difference," she said.
As a councillor, Kylie is also spokesperson for tourism, events and regional promotion.
"Yes, it can get pretty busy juggling an array of roles and responsibilities of working in a mobile office situation," she said.
"Some days I can do the school bus run, check the cattle, get dressed and head to a council board meeting, or a community event, then a mad dash home to do the afternoon bus run, and back to another event.
"Not every day is like that, but I can have a few like it, in a row."
Kylie said the most amazing part of her life was meeting the people from various walks of life that make up the fabric of a small community.
"In times of tragedy or disaster, there is a connectivity between the people in the region," she said.
"It is the compassion and empathy in times of need that brightly shines.
"I am really lucky that I have a very supportive and understanding husband - there is no doubt about that."
When she does have time to unwind, Kylie is creating mosaic commissions for clients.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
