The latest Statewide Landcover and Trees Study, which reports changes in woody vegetation, has elicited a mixture of responses from stakeholders.
The annual study, done by the Department of Environment and Science and three other bodies, shows clearing in 2019-20 had fallen almost 40 per cent over the previous year.
About 419,000ha of woody vegetation was affected by clearing - a 38pc decrease from 681,000ha in 2018-19.
Clearing in remnant and high value regrowth vegetation regulated areas reduced more than 50pc and tree clearing in reef catchment areas had decreased 16pc.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart welcomed the results, while Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said an independent panel of experts would soon provide its final recommendations to government on protecting land cover, adding "we know more can be done".
AgForce general president Georgie Somerset said the figures put paid to "outlandish claims by greenies" that the state was a deforestation hotspot.
"We commend our farmers for their great work, and will continue to work with industry, the community, and the state government to ensure land clearing in Queensland continues to reduce," she said.
However, World Wide Fund for Nature Australia project manager Vanessa Keogh said land was still being cleared in Queensland at an alarming rate.
"That's the equivalent of 567 MCGs per day. Queensland is still the land clearing capital of Australia and that's got to stop," Ms Keough said.
Property Rights Australia treasurer Joanne Rea said it was the second year SLATS had been calculated using a new methodology and this had increased perceived clearing.
"In 2019-20, about 84pc of the total clearing activity occurred in sparse and very sparse woody vegetation. This methodology almost becomes high farce in an area such as the Mitchell Grass Downs where all of the clearing - about 25,000ha - is of sparse and very sparse vegetation," Ms Rea said.
Ms Rea said full clearing was removed from the woody extent baseline, while partial clearing was counted in the clearing figures but was not removed from the woody extent baseline.
"That essentially means that if those areas are disturbed again, they will be counted in the clearing figures again. It does not stretch the imagination too far to envision an area that could be double or triple counted over a 15 year period," she said.
According to Ms Rea, the regrowth rate for this year was "almost irrelevant", as last year the study took all existing regrowth and added it to the baseline woody extent.
"Regrowth does not include thickening. Considering that this is such a major concern for landowners and has been the subject of years of rigorous scientific study, and is well documented as a problem for the livestock industries in the scientific journals, this is a major failing of the report and the methodology," she said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
