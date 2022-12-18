Two Tara men have been charged for allegedly trying to steal two motorbikes from the Wieambilla crime scene where six people were shot dead last week.
It will be alleged around 2am Sunday the men parked their car near the Wains Road property and travelled on foot through bushland to the house and shed area.
They removed two motorcycles and began pushing them to their vehicle.
Police performing patrols as part of crime scene duties located and arrested the men.
A 23-year-old Tara man and a 25-year-old Tara man have both been charged with one count each of unlawful trespass, stealing by looting and two counts of supply dangerous drug (cannabis) in unrelated matters.
They are due to appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on February 2.
On December 12, Gareth Train, his wife Stacey, and his brother Nathaniel shot and killed Tara officers Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, at a remote property at Wieambilla after they were called out to investigate a missing persons case with two other officers.
They also killed neighbour Alan Dare, 58, and injured Chinchilla officer Constable Randall Kirk, who escaped with fellow Constable Keeley Brough.
Specialist police later shot dead the three offenders.
