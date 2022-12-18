Queensland Country Life
Wieambilla crime scene allegedly looted by Tara men

Updated December 19 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
A pair have been charged for allegedly trying to steal two motorbikes from the Wieambilla crime scene. Picture CNES / Airbus, Maxar Technologies

Two Tara men have been charged for allegedly trying to steal two motorbikes from the Wieambilla crime scene where six people were shot dead last week.

