Marcus Oldham graduate develops digital carbon footprint measure

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 19 2022 - 12:00pm
My Footprint app inventor Sam Curr hard at work fencing in western Queensland. Picture: Supplied

Former western Queensland fencing contractor and new Marcus Oldham graduate Sam Curr could see how complicated the idea of calculating a carbon footprint was for many of the primary producers he was encountering on college tours, so he decided to simplify the process for them.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

