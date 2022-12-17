The central Queensland lychee harvest is well underway, with growers expected to pick a solid crop this season.
An unusual wet spring, has meant most orchards in the Capricornia region are behind on schedule.
This could mean Lychee growers could have more fruit available for the upcoming Lunar New Year in 2023, which is a premium market for the industry.
This is an exciting time of the year for Rockhampton-district lychee growers Paul and Krystal Caton and their family at Lush Lychees.
The family-owned and run business looks after 5000 lychee trees in their 17 hectare orchard, which they've owned for seven years.
The Catons usually pick seven varieties of Lychee in December and January periods.
Ms Caton said although they're two weeks behind their usually schedule due to the weather, they're on track a great harvest.
"Our harvest is a little behind schedule, which I think was due to the colder spring that we experienced this year," she said.
"We can't complain about the rain, that's been good, but it's certainly the reason why we've had a later harvest season this year.
"I guess the benefit to that is we'll probably still have fruit by Australia Day and we'll also make the Chinese New Year, which is normally a market that southern growers only supply, because we're finished normally."
As their orchards are under netting to prevent birds and bats from eating the fruit, Ms Caton said they're currently building another orchard.
"We're planting some more trees in a new orchard, just to improve our availability at this time of the year," she said.
"The troubled comes at the end of the season when you cannot spray your fruit for pests, but we try to manage that as best as we can.
"Our new orchard will also be under the net next year, as we were successful in getting a QRIDA grant to install it.
"Birds and bats will destroy 100 per cent of our crop, if we didn't have them covered in some form."
Growing lychees mainly for the export market, Ms Caton said they also sell boxes of lychees at their on-property farm gate shop.
"Last year, we had a strange market and we ended up opening our farm pick you own, at the end of the season," she said.
"A lot of the public want to come pick their own lychees, because it's an amazing experience, but it's just a little bit too hard to offer because predominately we're picking for the export market and this fruit at this time of year is hot market.
"We can't afford to let any of it go when we've already got markets for it to go to."
Lush markets their lychees to export markets including New Zealand, Canada, USA, and Hong Kong.
They also sell lychees domestically and at their farm gate for $20 per kilogram.
Pending weather and pest pressure, the Catons are on track to harvest 100 tonnes of Lychees this season.
"We work mainly on a tonnage rate for the year that we want to try and get to," Ms Caton said.
"Last year, we picked the 100t, and we think we might be on par for that again this year.
"For us, it's not about how much tonnage we get off, it's about the quality we can supply to the market."
Ms Caton said Lush Lychees is looking at an end of January harvest wrap up.
"I think we'll still have fruit right up to the end of January. but it just depends how quickly we can get it off and what the market wants," she said.
Ms Caton said if the public would like to know when their farm gate shop is open or when they're allowed to pick their own fruit, to look out on their Lush Lychees facebook page.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.