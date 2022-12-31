Coles' lack of support for farmers disappointing

In last week's column, I joined many in encouraging Queenslanders to get behind our farmers by putting some thought into their Christmas menus and incorporating some of the fresh produce that is in oversupply this summer.
It is pleasing to see more and more people taking the time to consider where their food comes from and how it is grown and being more considered in regard to their purchasing decisions. The food supply chain is complex, and it is often difficult for consumers to understand the pathway of how food gets from farmgate to point of sale.
How food is transported, and distributed post farm gate is a very important part of the overall food supply chain. While there are a number of options as to how we can purchase our food in Queensland, supermarket giants such as Coles and the like have become a dominant part of the food supply chain.
It has been disappointing to see the recent comments from Coles in relation to their views on the future of food supply chains. In mid-December it was reported that several farmers in New South Wales received letters from Coles asking them to cut their costs rather than expecting a price rise for their produce.
Later in the month, a report commissioned by Coles and written by Deloitte, called 'Accommodation for horticulture workers; A project for Coles and Ethical Retail Supply Chain Alliance' was released recommending the creation of a single enforceable standard for accommodation provided by the horticulture sector.
The lack of industry and stakeholder engagement in the development of this report and the inaccuracies contained within it are incredibly disappointing for farmers. When conducting the research to form the basis of this report, less than 1 per cent of the PALM workforce were interviewed and just 3pc of approved employers under the PALM scheme. This could hardly be considered representative of the whole industry and not near enough data or a depth of understanding robust enough to base nine recommendations upon.
Many farmers would be interested to understand wholesale and retailers' roles in price taking and given the report indicates that up to 70pc of an average horticultural farmer's costs are labour, do Coles and other wholesalers and retailers have a role to play in ensuring the price they pay for goods is appropriate and supports sustainable and ethical supply chains.
Many would also be interested to understand how Coles behaves during fresh supply shortages and oversupplies, as we are seeing this Christmas, and whether they offer their suppliers and farmers flexibility and support.
Farmers continue to be challenged by escalating input costs, disrupted supply chains, extreme weather events, housing and workforce shortages. The responsibility of a sustainable food chain future in Queensland cannot be solely borne by our farmers; the whole supply chain must play a role and that includes supermarket giants like Coles.
