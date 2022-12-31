Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Supermarket giant should offer suppliers and farmers flexibility and support

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 1 2023 - 8:00am
Coles' lack of support for farmers disappointing

In last week's column, I joined many in encouraging Queenslanders to get behind our farmers by putting some thought into their Christmas menus and incorporating some of the fresh produce that is in oversupply this summer.

