Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Christmas is an opportunity to buy local produce

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
December 25 2022 - 8:00am
Buy local this Christmas

Food becomes a focus for many at Christmas and throughout the holiday period as families and friends come together to spend time together, often over a meal. Queenslanders are extremely lucky in the vast selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients they can access in creating whatever their preference of Christmas feast might be.

