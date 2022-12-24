Buy local this Christmas

Food becomes a focus for many at Christmas and throughout the holiday period as families and friends come together to spend time together, often over a meal. Queenslanders are extremely lucky in the vast selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients they can access in creating whatever their preference of Christmas feast might be.
This year, farmers have faced a number of challenges from extended flood and wet conditions through to severe workforce shortages and extreme weather temperatures. As a result, some difficulties in production seasons are having an impact on farm.
This Christmas is a great opportunity to support our farmers when you are choosing which produce items are going to feature in your holiday celebrations.
Queensland pineapple growers are working through supply challenges after a wet, cold winter which has seen plants that are usually due to be harvested in April, flowering earlier than usual and will be harvested over summer. We can expect plenty of pineapples on the shelves over summer, and now is the time to indulge in this natural treat, as industry is foreseeing an under supply in the next 18 months.
Avocados are also looking good for Christmas as the 'avalanche' in avocado production continues across Australia whilean overlap of supply from key growing regions is seeing increased supply of mangoes which will see mangoes in abundance on the shelves as well.
There is no better time than this Christmas for consumers to be aware of where the beautiful food they will enjoy over the festive season comes from and how it is grown. This is a perfect opportunity to support Queensland farmers by buying local and also incorporating those products that are in oversupply due to supply chain and growing season disruptions, into your Christmas menu.
As many farmers work through the Christmas and New Year period, short of workers and many still trying to get crops off after prolonged wet conditions, you can lend your support through your purchasing choices.
On behalf of QFF, I thank you for your support of Queensland agriculture and wish you and your loved ones an enjoyable Christmas and a happy new year.
