Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lockyer Valley Foods' $400m fruit and veg processing facility approved

Updated December 16 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for Lockyer Valley Foods, which will be built in five stages. Pictures LVF

A $400 million fruit and vegetable processing facility proposed for the Lockyer Valley has been approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.