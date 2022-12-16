Queensland Country Life
Darling Downs organic company takes top accolade

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Kialla Pure Foods mill at Greenmount. Picture Dan Proud.

Queensland organic flour and wholefoods company Kialla Pure Foods has been crowned Brand of the Year at the 2022 Australian Organic Industry Awards, hosted by peak industry body Australian Organic Limited.

