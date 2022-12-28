On my first day as an intern with Queensland Country Life, I learnt a few lessons that would become symbolic of my first year in the job: sometimes you're going to stuff up, it's okay to ask for help, and most importantly, always check the fuel gauge.
As the youngest journo on the team, I have often looked to my colleagues for guidance and support, whether it be Lucy listening to my ramblings, Billy triple checking my sales figures, or Sal taking me to the hospital when I had a run in with a pot hole (more on this later).
I have had an absolute ball this year, working alongside some incredible people who have each taught me a lesson or two. I thank them all for putting up with my antics and being patient with me as I stumbled my way through these first twelve months, both metaphorically and physically.
For those that know me well, numbers have never been my strong suit, hence my aversion to calculating sale averages, so it may seem strange for me to sum up my year this way, but here we go.
In one year with QCL, I have covered more than 40 stud and store sales; photographed almost 100 bulls; clocked over 50,000 kilometres on the road; stayed in 14 different motels; snapped socials at 10 race meetings (you could argue this does not count as work); tried and tested cafes in more than 20 towns; and consumed far too many chicken parmies than is socially acceptable to admit.
When considering my favourite moments, it was hard to compress it into 1000 words, but I managed to narrow it down to a few.
This year I found a new level of appreciation for the cropping industry, evident in the hundreds of sunset wheat photos which now inhabit my camera roll.
However, it was the sheer resilience of farmers who, in some regions, were forced to sit and watch their best crop in six years be battered and washed away, which impressed me most.
While graziers were rejoicing at wet paddocks and full rain gauges, farmers around the state had their heads down and worked around the clock to beat mother nature.
Particularly in a year when there was so much riding on the result, it was a pleasure to also see many families reap the benefits of the good season, stories which were amongst my favourite to write.
I thank them for sharing their knowledge and putting up with my many silly questions, such as "where are all the fences?" Having grown up on cattle properties, you'll have to forgive me for this one.
Similarly, it has been wonderful to chat to graziers around the state who, after a very tough few years, are coming out the other side and starting to see some reward for their continued hard work and tenacity. With record cattle prices from my first month on the job, it has been a bloody good time to be in the beef industry.
In a year where people outlaid record money for bulls, I came home from the Droughtmaster National Sale with a much cheaper, but arguably cuter purchase.
When a nice lady at the bar asked if I wanted to buy a Jack Russell pup for an absolute bargain price, how could I say no? I wish I could say snapping a front cover shot of the $220,000 top price bull was the highlight of that sale, but unfortunately he was pipped at the post.
As I mentioned earlier, I have also learnt a hell of a lot this year, so here's a couple of gems that I'd like to share.
They say don't work with children or animals. Well, we work with both a lot of the time, but I would argue that it is often more difficult to photograph a cocky at the saleyards than an impatient toddler or testy Brahman bull.
Farmers have their own unique way of providing directions, which has proven interesting given my tendency to get lost easily. I have gotten quite used to instructions like "turn left at that tree" and "go over that grid," and quickly learnt how to use the book of road maps that my lovely mother gifted me for my birthday.
Road closure signs cannot be trusted. Yes, I did travel 1.5 hours only to find water over a bridge, forcing me to backtrack and take the long way round, making me 2 hours late to a bull sale and rounding it up to a 9 hour trip that day. And yes, I am still scarred.
On the subject of roads, Roma has some absolute shockers, something I discovered whilst out for a morning jog in early January.
After taking a major stack on the bitumen, my left ankle was the size of a small melon and a lovely shade of purple.
Two torn ligaments later and I found my self attending the Mt Ascot Ram Sale in a moon boot, taking photos in the mud whilst my crutches lay idle in the corner.
Whoever said running was good for you had clearly never fallen victim to a pot hole.
It is entirely possible to get yourself out of a bog. Harness your female independence, chuck it in four wheel drive and floor it.
I learnt this lesson the hard way after attempting to get around aforementioned road closed signs in a moment of desperation.
Location is not an indicator of decent coffee supply. During my travels this year, I have sampled a large (some may say excessive) amount of coffees around the state.
Rest assured that I have been compiling a list of my favourite cafe, bakery and servo offerings, and if anyone is ever in need of a recommendation, I would be more than happy to oblige.
Last but certainly not least, country Queenslanders are the best people you will ever meet. Some of my favourite memories from the past year consist of simply sitting at a kitchen table and chatting over a cuppa and a biccie, or driving around paddocks, soaking up everything these people have to offer. I can't thank them all enough for trusting me to write their stories, it's been both an honour and a pleasure.
It's hard to explain the rush that I still get from seeing my name in print each week. From the first story I wrote as that goose of a student who couldn't even remember to fuel her car, to cracking a couple of front covers this year - it never loses its sparkle.
I could not be more grateful that this is what I get to do every day.
