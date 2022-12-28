Queensland Country Life
Year in review: Clare Adcock recaps her first year with QCL

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
December 28 2022 - 5:00pm
Barking orders and taking snaps from the top rail has become one of my favourite parts of the job. Picture: Sean Walsh

On my first day as an intern with Queensland Country Life, I learnt a few lessons that would become symbolic of my first year in the job: sometimes you're going to stuff up, it's okay to ask for help, and most importantly, always check the fuel gauge.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

