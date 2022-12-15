Grim rural health findings for the bush

The time it takes, and the distance needed to travel, along with the lack of resources that remain the biggest issues facing the Queensland health system, according to a recent ACM rural health survey.
The survey, hosted by Queensland Country Life's parent company, spoke to 2250 residences across the country.
Nationally, regional and rural patients have to travel an average of 122km to see a specialist, while more than half are waiting weeks or months to see a GP.
One-in-four regional residents, or 25 per cent, have to travel more than 150km to see a specialist and for farmers that figure jumped to 60pc.
Queensland respondents spoke of their experience in a health system that felt like a "constant revolving door" due to limited GPs wanting to stay permanently in rural and regional Queensland, or not having a GP at all.
Another issue was difficulties with ambulances finding their correct address, and when it did arrive, not having sufficient equipment or out of date medial supplies on-board.
For Luke and Cate Taylor, who live on Planet Downs, about 30 kilometres east of Rolleston, with their two small children, seeking medical help can prove difficult at times.
Mrs Taylor said they have a GP who services Rolleston on a Wednesday one week, and Friday the following week.
"That's okay if you get sick the night before or the day they are here, that is, if you can get into for an appointment," she said.
For her it often means a one and a half hour trip to Springsure, or failing that, a four hour round trip to Emerald.
"In the past 12 months I have taken the children to Emerald on four occasions," she said.
The Taylors have a child who is eligible for the national disability insurance scheme.
"Our NDIS benefit has been approved for weekly sessions, but it does not cover the cost of travel to Emerald," she said.
"We are accessing this benefit on a fortnightly basis in order to keep the costs and wear and tear on our vehicle down."
Frustrated with the system, Mrs Taylor is undertaking a pilates instructor course so she can work within the allied heath system.
The results from the national health survey conducted by ACM.
Alpha producer Libby Ingram, Skye Station, said it was pointless calling an ambulance.
By the time they arrived they usually didn't have the equipment needed, or the medicine was out of date, she said.
About five years ago Mrs Ingram badly burnt her leg on a motorbike.
She made the one hour trip into the allied health centre in Alpha, to be told by the doctor "'she would be fine".
But two weeks later, when she saw specialists, she ended up have a skin graft.
"Initially the local GP booked me up to telehealth to be treated," she said.
She travelled into town everyday for treatment and a change of dressing.
"Often when I got to the appointments, the medical supplies and dressing would not be available, as they had to come by courier from Barcaldine," she said.
"I went through hell during those two weeks travelling two hours a day, and my burn was not healing as it needed proper treatment."
Mrs Ingram said now if she needs treatment she takes the option of travelling to Emerald.
Rural Doctors Association of Australia president and regional GP Megan Belot said the situation was "extremely frustrating" to regional patients and their doctors.
"We're very supportive of getting specialists out into the regions, even if it's just once a month," Dr Belot said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.