Retiring from the farm?

A major milestone for farmers is often when they start reviewing succession planning or cashing in their assets for a sea change. Regardless of which option you choose, tax is an important component that must be considered before any sale.
The sale of farm land is subject to capital gains tax. This was introduced in September 1985, so there are some properties which have been owned prior to this date, and any sale is tax free.
However, if the property was purchased after this date, the capital gain is calculated based on the sale price (or market value if the property is gifted) less cost base. Due to the rapid growth in properties over time, this gain could be significant. However, there is one particular exemption that could bring this gain down to nil.
To qualify for this exemption, there are a number of tests you must pass. Firstly you either must be carrying on a business with a turnover of less than $2 million, or have net assets of less than $6 million. Secondly, the asset you are selling must have been used in your business for more than 7.5 years (i.e. not leased out).
If you pass these first two tests and you are over 55 years of age, have owned the asset for more than 15 years, and the sale is in connection with your retirement, you can elect to have the capital gain disregarded.
In further good news, you also have the ability to contribute the proceeds from the sale of this property into super. There is a special capital gain contribution limit, which is currently $1.65 million per person. If you are retired and over 60 years of age, any money you withdraw from super is tax-free, and you could even start a pension worth $1.7 million each, and the earnings from that pension is also tax-free.
I would recommend you consult your accountant before considering any sale. You should also discuss any contribution to super with your financial adviser, as this advice is general and only points out the tax benefits.
