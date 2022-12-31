Challenges ahead for dairy

As we enter 2023, there is great opportunity for the dairy industry in Queensland and NSW to grow, be sustainable, remain viable and increase profitability into 2023 and beyond.
This requires the ongoing support and involvement of farmers becoming members of dairy industry bodies like eastAUSmilk, which represents the best interests of its members. Strong advocacy remains a tenet of what we do.
As the new year approaches, there are still many issues for the dairy industry to confront, address and find solutions to. These include stopping the continuing decline of milk production and the number of dairy farmers exiting.
Other issues include maintaining a strong farm gate price for suppliers and assisting the Dairy Mandatory Code fulfil its mandate of restoring trust and transparency.
As we reflect upon the last 12 months, the dairy industry in Queensland and NSW has encountered a number of issues that have impacted upon the viability, sustainability and profitability of the dairy industry in these two states.
As the dairy industry association representing fresh milk dairy farmers in two states, we have an obligation to ensure that the views and will of its members are best represented and the services provided of the highest standards.
We will continue to enhance the 'AUS' in our name, being Advocacy, Unity, Service.
The NSW state election to be held in March 2023 will allow advocacy to come to the fore. Engagement with government has started and we will strive to achieve positive outcomes for the dairy industry from the NSW government and commitments from the NSW opposition.
We will seek from the political parties programs that will allow dairy farmers to have reason to stay on the land and continue to provide fresh nutritious milk 24/7.
There are opportunities to seek government support for projects that impact directly on dairy farming enterprises. These include technology adoption, dairy beef (bobby calves), marketing, warm climate grasses, and drought planning and incentives.
Policy issues also will be addressed and include for instance the availability of dairy in aged care facilities, the adoption of 'truth in labelling', among other issues.
2023 will be vital for the success of the dairy industry in Queensland and NSW. Your dairy body eastAUSmilk will be at the vanguard of seeking positive and collaborative outcomes. Your involvement will be pivotal for its success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.