Growcom notches up 100 years in operation in 2023

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
January 1 2023 - 11:00am
It's our birthday, so we're going to celebrate you

2023 marks Growcom's 100 years in operation and what a journey it's been! Multiple structural changes, name changes, address changes, thousands of staffing changes and strategic direction changes not to mention 100 years of dealing with various political, social and environmental issues. One thing that hasn't changed has been our commitment to the industry we are passionate about.

