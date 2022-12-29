Queensland Country Life
Year in Review: Sally Gall takes readers through a typical week reporting for QCL/NQR

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 30 2022 - 7:00am
Dawn lights up the unusually clean bonnet of Sally's Triton, as she set out from Charleville for another story.

Jump in the cab of my very frightened Triton with me. I'm moving my laptop and camera out of the footwell of the passenger side and squeezing it on the back seat with all my other stuff.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

