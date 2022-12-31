Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Noon family celebrate 100 years of living on Mulga Belt

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
December 31 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian and Jodie Noon's country cottage is home to 30 years of memories. Pictures: Katarina Silvester

Nestled amongst the Mulga scrub of south-west Queensland is a home that looks like it could belong on the cover of a magazine, but the Noon family's property exudes an amount of authenticity and old-fashioned Aussie character that can only be matched by that of the occupants themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.