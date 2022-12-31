Nestled amongst the Mulga scrub of south-west Queensland is a home that looks like it could belong on the cover of a magazine, but the Noon family's property exudes an amount of authenticity and old-fashioned Aussie character that can only be matched by that of the occupants themselves.
A lot can change over six generations, but Ian and Jodie Noon believe the simple principles of bush living remain the same.
Located between Mitchell and Dunkeld, Mulga Belt looks vastly different to the sheep station that was formed in 1922, and the charming country cottage that the couple now live in barely resembles the old shearers quarters that they drove up to 31 years ago.
"It had no power and no plumbing when we moved there, and I was six months pregnant with no toilet, so that was really interesting," Ms Noon joked.
"It was very, very basic to start with but when I saw it, I was so excited. It felt like a grown up's cubby house.
"I just thought that we'd have it all looking beautiful within 12 months, but it took us a lot longer than that. We were young, naive and terribly in love.
"It was a nice project that's lasted for the last 30 years."
Despite years of renovations, including the addition of verandahs and a front deck where the couple like to enjoy a morning cuppa, a lot of the building's 1950's charm still exists.
Due to it being used as shearers accomodation, the inside of the house was separated by a set of internal walls, which were pulled down to create more of an open-plan space.
"We more or less just pulled some internal walls out and lined the inside, added plenty of paint and some verandahs, but the main house itself is still there," Mr Noon said.
They say the kitchen is the heart of any home, and that could not be more true for the Noons, who said it is one of their favourite rooms in the house.
While the original wood burner stove has Jodie's heart, Ian said he was most excited about the large pantry when they first moved in.
"For me, I love the old stove," Ms Noon said.
"We used to use it but it's smokes a lot, so we stopped using it after we renovated the kitchen.
"I remember Ian saying to me: "I love the pantry because I've never lived in a house that had a big open pantry like that."
"Ian thought we'd never fill the pantry but it's actually overflowing now.
"I love the idea that it just felt different, sometimes different is new and exciting.
Many memories have been made in the Noon's kitchen, such as their family tradition of pancake Sunday's, whereby Ian has become quite famous for mastering the art of cooking the perfect pancake.
The Noons have become well known around the region for opening up their home and sharing their lifestyle with others, particularly since starting their business, Mulga Belt Living.
"It's just nice to share your home with other people," Ms Noon said.
"We're excited to see that people seem to genuinely love coming and speak so highly of their visits, so I think we're on a good thing."
Followers of the family's Instagram page and TikTok account are virtually welcomed into their home and given an insight into the Mulga Belt lifestyle, through videos such as the pancake ritual, tubing down the Maranoa River, stock work and their many gardening projects.
The colourful garden which now surrounds the house was nowhere to be seen when the couple first moved to the house, and the lush green lawn is a stark contrast to the red dirt that once made its way up to the front steps.
Considering the often harsh environment of the mulga country, Ms Noon said it had taken a lot of trial and error to find which species would survive in their backyard.
Inspired by the famous Aussie gardener Penny McKinlay, Ms Noon embarked on the mammoth task of establishing their green oasis.
"I went to one of Penny's gardening days with a pen and paper and I just took copious notes, and that's how I started to get better at gardening," she said.
"When I moved here, there was a lot of learning and taking advice from a lot of the ladies who were good gardeners in the district as well.
"I've tried so many different things. I used to import stuff from Victoria and New South Wales, just to give them a go."
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Mr Noon said the initial stages of growing the garden were difficult due to a lack of shade, but the big Jacarandas which now surround the house help to sustain the plants beneath them.
A lack of water had also posed a threat to the garden's survival over the years, particularly when the region had been plagued by drought, with the dam being the only water source.
"I've actually lost it twice, and I thought if it died a third time, I might actually just have to leave it," Ms Noon said.
"Ian used to get home from work really late, and then he'd go cart water for three hours. He'd do that every night for about three months, for a few years there when we had bad droughts, just to keep it going.
"Those times when we were in drought weren't really growing seasons, it was just about maintenance and trying not to let everything scorch to death."
The property is currently experiencing a brilliant season with above average rainfall, including a huge downpour which fell on Mulga Belt on the night of the centenary celebrations.
"It's dry at home more often than not, so we just rolled with it and we had a fantastic shed party and danced the night away," Ms Noon said.
"It was so special because it's something that not a lot of people can boast, that they've had the property in their family for 100 years. It's quite phenomenal."
Almost 100 guests braved the wet conditions to celebrate the property's history, which was acquired as a soldier settler block by Ian's great-grandfather Charlie Noon in 1922.
"A lot of family came, some that had't been there for 30 years, so there was a feeling nostalgia for a lot of people," Mr Noon said.
"It was great for them to see that we've given it a new lease of life."
Now also home to Dorpers, goats, and cattle, Mulga Belt was devoted to the raising of Merino sheep for many decades, evident in the pieces of history that still reside on the property.
One such relic is the old shearing shed and plunge dip, which was utilised by neighbours down the lane and producers across the district when it was first built.
The Noons have plans to restore the old shed and create an additional reception area for their venue, but say they would love to retain the historical elements of the building.
It is memories such as those made on the night of the centenary that Ian and Jodie are most fond of, and they have collected a fair amount of them over the last three decades.
They range from the milestones, such as their three children's 21st birthdays and big family Christmases, to the less obvious moments, such as watching James, Maddy and Flynn grow up in their bush backyard.
"I guess for me, my favourite memories are the ones of the kids growing up there, on top of all my childhood memories there as well," Mr Noon said.
"I've been there my whole life, apart from a few years away at boarding school, so I have a lot of great memories of us just being wild kids in the bush, building cubbies and hunting.
"One I'll always remember is, when I first built the shed out the back, I was mechanicing underneath one of the cars and looked around and both the kids had their push bikes upside down with spanners.
"It's all the little things with the kids, the jokes and the playing with them around the place."
Coming from Toowoomba, Ms Noon said she really appreciated the values that a bush upbringing instilled in her kids, as well as the strong sense of community amongst rural families.
"I loved how they had the big, wide open spaces and I can really see now that they're adults, what a great upbringing it was for them in the bush."
The couple said they are looking forward to making further memories at their home in year's to come, including their new grandson's first Mulga Belt Christmas this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.