Recently, hibernating at home has been the active choice.
I am actually very skilled at hibernating and can generate a multitude of excuses with speed: young children to wrangle, a business to develop, volunteer roles to facilitate, and a few animals to feed.
These are my go-to excuses before I add in flood recovery jobs and any other challenge that has popped up this year for our community. The decision to stay at home is really quite easy.
I forced myself to pack the children up and bring them along to a field day we were exhibiting at.
As we drove there, we stopped in to see a few of my 'mongrel mates' as Dad would refer to them.
What a gift this was: more relaxing than a holiday, more fulfilling than knocking off the 'to-do' list, and connections that filled my soul with gratitude and love.
There weren't any planned events; we mustered and chatted, we cooked and chatted, we fed animals and chatted.
No one apologised for what their house looked like, for not texting back, for what they were wearing, or what food was being served.
This is what true friendship is to me - not wasting time apologising for things that aren't relevant and getting on with what we so desperately need, genuine connection in its most organic form.
I returned to my real life from my first trip, but I had the 'travel bug'.
Not the yearning to explore the world or to live in a caravan, the bug to plan and execute trips centred around the people who I adore and who give so much to me and my family.
When we started out on the second trip, my son said "Mum, I thought you only had three friends, but now we are seeing so many more", followed by "I get to practice shaking hands again, this is so much fun". The joys of five-year-olds!
This Christmas period, stop in and see a mate. In a year where our ever resilient communities have been tested in the wake of so many natural and man-made challenges, this small gift of genuine connection may be just the thing that both you and your chosen friend may need.
This festive season I will be gifting myself a promise to continue this newfound love of connected travel into 2023 - me time that becomes we time.
- Ellie O'Hara, Queensland Showgirl Awards coordinator
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.