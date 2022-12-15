Queensland Country Life
Equine instructor John Arnold reflects over his long journey with horses

By Helen Walker
December 15 2022 - 7:00pm
John Arnold and his good mate Genuine Roy, a Quarter Horse stallion who won 12 open challenges and 12 campdrafts for him. Picture: Jacquettaa Arnold

John Arnold was just five years old when he first leapt into the saddle and onto a horse under guidance of the station ringers.

