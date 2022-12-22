Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nisbet family at Landsborough Downs prepares for Christmas in the bush

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:12am, first published December 22 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam, Tilli, Hugo, Angie and Elka Nisbet love their Christmas Day lunches with the extended family at Landsborough Downs, south of Hughenden. Pictures: Sally Gall

Recipes have been decided and the ingredients bought for the gin cocktail competition brewing at Landsborough Downs for Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.