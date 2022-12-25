Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: Be even prouder that you can do better

By Mark Davie
December 25 2022 - 11:00am
Mark Davie, CQ cattleman and food manufacturer.

There is not one aspect of my life or business that I couldn't do better, be it in quality, output, or efficiency. I often see producers who are uncomfortable with the notion that they could do better on sustainability issues.

