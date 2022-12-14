Ten new biosecurity officers have been recruited in Queensland to ensure the state is prepared for emergencies.
The new officers will be based in rural and regional Queensland but remain mobile to help across the state.
At the time of print, their exact locations had not been released.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the new officers would support an 'all hazards' approach across plant and animal pests and diseases.
Also read: Angus rule on Rosalie Plains
"While regionally based, these officers will be mobile across Queensland and work with stakeholders to ensure the entire state is prepared for biosecurity emergencies," Mr Furner said.
"Priorities for the new officers include ensuring all key stakeholders are aware of their role in preparedness and prevention activities."
The new officers were part of a $22 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government, announced by the Premier at the Ekka in August, to support preparedness for multiple, concurrent biosecurity threats.
"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to helping keep Australia free of diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease, Lumpy Skin Disease, and African Swine Fever," Mr Furner said.
"That is why we will continue to build Queensland's capacity to address biosecurity risks by supplementing that initial investment with an ongoing annual investment of almost $2.5 million.
"Queensland faces significant biosecurity risks and we simply cannot be complacent when it comes to protecting our agriculture industry, communities and great lifestyle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.