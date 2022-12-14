Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves sell to $2750 at Monto sale

December 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local buyers active at Monto

Monto's last sale for 2022 saw a reduced yarding of 283 head come to hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.