Local buyers active at Monto

Monto's last sale for 2022 saw a reduced yarding of 283 head come to hand.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, as well as the Boyne Valley, Thangool and Biloela.
All usual store sale buyers were drawn, along with high demand from local buyers.
Charbray steers account WR and AJ Goody sold to 484.2c at 353kg to return $1710.84. Charbray steers account BS and BS Brian sold to 538.2c at 290kg to return $1560.78.
Braford steers account PJ and AM Kirkwood sold to 574.2c at 232kg to return $1336.61. Limousin cross steers account J and A Devillers sold to 590.2c at 255kg to return $1509.93. Simmental Angus cross steers account CA Fielder sold to 594.2c at 236kg to return $1406.27.
Droughtmaster cross heifers account Coominglah Grazing sold to 420c at 352kg to return $1479.55. Brangus heifers account Twin Creeks Grazing sold to 446.2c at 362kg to return $1617.48.
Brangus heifers account Breitkreutz and DG Johnson sold to 458.2c at 270kg to return $1237.14. Droughtmaster heifers account DS Keitley sold to 507.2c at 262kg to return $1329.59.
Brangus cross heifers account TJ and MM Sinclair sold to 500.2c at 253kg to return $1267.17. Charbray cross heifers account Coladdi Pty Ltd sold to 522.2c at 240kg to return $1255.89. Brangus heifers account Twin Creeks Grazing sold to 520.2c at 236kg to return $1231.14.
Charbray cross cows and calves account G Dahtler sold to $2750.
