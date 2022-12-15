Younger cattle dominate at Silverdale

The last Silverdale live weight sale for the year on Wednesday saw a reduced yarding of 214 head of mainly younger cattle.
Export cattle were in short supply but were firm on last week's rates.
There were no feeder steers or heifers to quote. Restockers were dearer on last week's rates, with local and travelled buyers in attendance.
A pen of medium cows from Pacific Agricom sold for 298.2c/kg to return $1306.
J Ziebarth sold bulls for 297.2c for $$1694.
Jamie Rodda sold light feeder steers for 453.2c to return $$1450.
O'Brien Transport sold yearling mickeys for 411.2c to realise $1394.
NM and KA Green sold weaner heifers for 420.2c to return $1106. They also sold weaner steers for 515.2c for $1397.
JS and KP Turner sold light weaner steers for 565.2c to return $1130.
Light open auction steers from James Lyons sold for $850.
