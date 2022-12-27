THIS time last year, as I was gearing up for my February wedding, people would often tell me that "everything would change" once I tied the knot.
At the time I didn't really believe them as the big day at Goonoo Goonoo Station, in my then hometown of Tamworth, NSW, drew closer.
However, those people who foreshadowed change proved to be right. Shortly after my new wife Annabel and I made our vows, we upped stumps and moved interstate to chase a new opportunity.
I'm glad we vowed to always be adventurous because a move from Tamworth to Toowoomba in May was nothing short of an adventure.
It seemed fitting to share the news of our nuptials with our readers as our grand affair graced the weddings section of QCL's July 28 edition.
Still working with our sister paper The Land at the time, the celebrations were nestled between the run of ram sales in the New England-North West regions and the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Attending the Sydney Royal for the second time was a real highlight, although in retrospect covering the Santa Gertrudis ring in persistent rain possibly foreshadowed what the rest of the year had in store weather-wise.
Once the Royal was in the bag, my wife and I sold our house and settled into our new place in Toowoomba.
However, my first day as a senior livestock journalist with the Queensland Country Life was nearly over before it had a chance to get started as I found myself bogged beyond belief en route to Cunnamulla for the Queensland State Sheep Show.
It provided a valuable lesson that GPS maps can't always be trusted and that four-wheel drive is a great invention.
But I made it and the one-day competition was a true indicator of the quality people I'd meet and the good times that were to come in the following months.
From there I got my first taste of Central Queensland by attending the CQ Carcase Classic and my appreciation for commercially-focused competitions was born.
The variety of hoof and hook as well as carcase classics this state has to offer is truly special and will be a highlight on my calendar in the future.
As is the nature of this fast-paced job, I didn't have much time to savor the Rockhampton-based competition, or the Gympie Carcase Classic that followed soon after, as it was show time and the Ekka returned after more than 1000 days.
I was fortunate enough to be on the ground for the first of this year's events and humbled that a photo I took graced the front page to help mark the show's return.
I'd like to think it summed up how so many people felt about finally being able to return to the Royal Queensland Show after so many COVID-19-enforced interruptions.
During my nearly two weeks at the show, I was fortunate enough to cover a variety of different stud cattle rings, the hoof and hook competition, as well as the dairy rings.
This variety reinforced how special the Ekka is to Queensland agriculture and how few other events have the same charm.
The Ekka was also one of the few chances the entire QCL team had to mingle, due to the fact our journalists are scattered across the state.
It would be fair to say the excitement of the occasion sometimes got the better of us.
One instance of this was when a bull named after a song got the tune stuck in the minds of a few team members and it was settled the only way to shake it was to get up and dance.
Passers by would have been understandably confused to see a room full of journalists dancing up a storm to the words of the Golden Earing song 'Radar Love', but I'd like to think it was our team doing what it does best... having a good time at work.
Alas there was little time to, as the auctioneers say, "hang and dwell" as the bull-selling season kicked off with a bang.
What followed was about two months of non-stop, head turning, eye-watering action as breed sale records tumbled regularly.
It seemed like everyday one of our journalists called in to say another breed or world record had fallen.
But those milestones were the rewards for countless hours of hard work put in by vendors, who I'm sure will remember those sales for a long time, and I'm sure I speak for my colleagues when I say it is a pleasure to share in those moments in some small way.
Among the many highlights of the selling season for me was attending the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale for the first time.
The weather gods were kind to this Victorian native, who I can assure you can not stand humidity, and the sale was equally kind to many of the vendors and buyers.
To see a sale of that size, in fact the biggest in the southern hemisphere, was truly something.
Speaking of, I often crunch the numbers when reporting on stud sales and I took the time to work out how many reports I penned this year.
In the breakdown, I covered more than 50 stud sales across two states in 2022, of which about 20 were ram sales while the remainder were stud cattle sales.
Reporting on the studstock industry has taken me to all corners of the state and has led me to meet a number of great people.
However, it has also turned my home office into a sea of sale catalogues and left me considering starting my own catalogue-recycling program, similar to those we have for bottles and cans.
When I took on this role I was warned about how much travelling I would have to do and in response I nodded along excited for the possibilities.
Coming from NSW, where four hours was a long drive, I quickly realised just how big this state is and those warnings of plenty of travel hit home.
I suspect 2023 will be a lot like 2022 in that I will clock up another 60,000 kilometres on the road and have a stack of sale catalogues a metre high, but I also can't wait to see what changes lay ahead.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
