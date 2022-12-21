Queensland Country Life
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association says bull sales exceeded expectations in 2022

December 22 2022 - 10:00am
Lancefield M Electricity 7146/M (PP) fetched $130,000, the equal third top price for a grey in 2022 at the Lancefield Brahman Invitation Sale in October.

The Brahman breed enjoyed another stellar year in 2022, as did one of its best known studs, Lancefield Brahmans.

