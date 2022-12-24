Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Milk production declined in 2022, particularly in Qld and NSW.

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
December 24 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milk production down

As we reflect upon the past 12 months, the dairy industry in Queensland and NSW has encountered a number of issues that have impacted upon the profitability and sustainability of the industry in these two states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.