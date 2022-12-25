Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Our Christmas table - a celebration of fresh, clean and abundance

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
December 25 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qld produce to the fore at Christmas

As this year is fast drawing to a close, I'd like to wish you all a Cherry Christmas and a productive, profitable 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.