Protection from resource activities

Conduct and compensation agreements or other voluntary agreements typically detail how the resource activities will be conducted on affected land. They also set out a landholder's right to compensation for adverse impacts of those activities on the landholder's land. Landholders should be aware that these agreements are legally binding and may not sufficiently protect the landholder's rights, particularly with respect to the adverse impacts of CSG-induced subsidence. It is therefore critical that landholders obtain legal advice before signing such agreements - the cost of which will be reimbursed by the resource company.