Mining for mechanisms to protect landholders

By Kylie Wilson, Sonia Mortimer, Kayla Plunkett and Jessica Borg
December 24 2022 - 1:00pm
Protection from resource activities

Queensland is rich in agricultural, mineral and fuel resources. At times, the interaction between these critical industries creates challenges. Landholders are particularly concerned that resource activities, particularly coal seam gas, will adversely impact their land and production.

