Longreach Pastoral College tender catches eye of agribusiness leaders

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
The former Longreach Pastoral College is open for tender. File picture

A group of like minded agribusiness leaders headed up by former chairman of the Australian Lot Feeders Association, Kev Roberts, have expressed their support to acquiring the former Longreach Pastoral College.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.

