A group of like minded agribusiness leaders headed up by former chairman of the Australian Lot Feeders Association, Kev Roberts, have expressed their support to acquiring the former Longreach Pastoral College.
The state government announced last week that the former college consisting of 17,511 hectares opened for tender on December 12, and closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
It is being offered in a range of configurations following numerous purchaser enquiries showing interest in a variety of different options to suit individual business needs.
Mr Roberts, and his group which consists of major players in the red meat industry, believe that the former college facilities should not be sold to individuals.
"We have plans underway with the view to buy the whole facility," Mr Roberts said.
"Our plan is not to revamp the existing training model, but to be a campus for the broader agricultural community.
"We need to produce highly skilled, motivated and hard working trainees that have a strong connection back to bush ethics and traditions.
"It needs to be placed in a trust for the future and must be a multi-pronged approach to establish the facility with the ability to change with the times and not convention."
Once the training centre is up and running it would deliver certified training modules delivered in flexible packages to fit in with work commitments of employers and have a mobile remote training capacity that could deliver training on stations to the appropriate clients.
"We believe that there is a need for a revamped privatised training facilities program supporting the bush, with Longreach being the ideal location."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
