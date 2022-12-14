Queensland Country Life
Spring-sown sorghum expands Travers family's Central Highlands cropping options

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Matt Travers at his family's property Boongulla, east of Gindie, where they're four weeks off from harvesting their early spring planted Sorghum crop. Pictures supplied by Ben Harden

Planting sorghum in spring is a risk most central Queensland farmers generally don't take, but for the Travers family near Gindie, they couldn't pass on the opportunity.

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

