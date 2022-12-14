Planting sorghum in spring is a risk most central Queensland farmers generally don't take, but for the Travers family near Gindie, they couldn't pass on the opportunity.
After receiving above average rainfall during winter and early Spring, some growers, depending on the availability of their cropping country, have planted their summer crops earlier than usual.
Traditionally, sorghum is generally sown during mid-December through to mid-February in central Queensland.
Fourth generation farmers and brothers Matt and Ashley Travers, own and operate their parents dryland cropping enterprise, a combined 5870 hectares of cultivation at Boongulla and Carina near Gindie.
After leaving their wheat country to fallow, they decided to plant 260 hectares of dryland MR-Taurus sorghum on September 15.
Mr Travers said they planted into a full profile of moisture, after their property received 140mm of rain in early Spring.
"The rain was quite unusual for that time of year, and it was quite cool for this region as well," he said.
"We had a full profile of moisture and the paddock was sitting there doing nothing, so I thought if it was going to be a wet harvest, it may as well be growing something."
The Travers family recently harvested their 4000 ha winter crop, including 2600 ha of wheat (flanker) and 1400 ha of Kyabra chickpea.
"Our chickpea and wheat crop held up quite well, but we had an issue with mold in our pea, which downgraded the quality," Mr Travers said.
"The summer chickpea was planted a little bit early and it had a huge canopy and just kept all the moisture underneath, which attracted the mold.
"A lot of it we had to sell basically as stock feed to a buyer in Goondiwindi."
Two weeks after they planted the crop, they received a beneficial 40mm of rain.
"The strike was pretty good and I was generally surprised, because with a full disturbance planter, it can be a hit and miss, as the trench can dry out," he said.
"Luckily, the weather wasn't too hot and it was basically cool.
"Two weeks after we planted it, we received 40mm of rain, which benefited the establishment of the crop."
Their sorghum has experienced minimal pest pressure meaning they haven't had to spray.
Mr Travers said it was one of the better spring crops they'd grown in recent years.
"Growing a spring crop can generally be a boom or bust and it can be a bit of a risk," he said.
"If you planted in late February, getting it to dry down after harvest can be a genuinely difficult, because there's not enough heat in the day to dry it out, so you sit there till July to harvest it.
"But the biggest risk to our sorghum is Ergot, especially during flowering, when spores of the fungus land on the sorghum heads."
Mr Travers hoped their spring-sown sorghum would return three to four tonnes a hectares.
"To look at our crop now, it could do anything but I'm hoping between three to four tonnes a hectare, which I think is fairly conservative," he said.
Mr Travers believes the crop could benefit from another 20-30mm from now until they spray it out, with no rain until harvest, which he expects to be between January 10 to 20.
"I think we'll spray it out probably early January and generally 10 days after that, that's when you can harvest it," he said.
"If we get a chance, we might be able to turn it around to wheat, which is another benefit of spring-sowing too, you can double crop a bit, depending on weather and moisture.
"At the moment, I'll probably have to do a bit of fertilising to get the country back into another crop, but at this point I'm just happy with how it's holding up now."
In early December, they also planted 280 ha of sorghum and are expected to put a further 900 ha in January, weather pending.
