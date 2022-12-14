Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers reach 614c/$2026 at Roma store sale

Updated December 14 2022 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Charolais cross steers from SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold to 614c, reaching $2026 to average $1865. Picture by Watkins & Co Livestock, Roma.

A total of 4234 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

