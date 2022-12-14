A total of 4234 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 580c and averaged 413c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 614c and averaged 458c, steers 280-330kg reached 614c and averaged 504c, and steers 330-400kg reached 598c and averaged 476c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 450c averaging 406c.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 614c, reaching $2026 to average $1865. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 494c, reaching $1548 to average $1201. PJ and BJ Andrews, Blue Hills, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 610c, reaching $1479 to average $1479.
Malabar Holdings, Arlington, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 590c, reaching $1974 to average $1804. The Charolais heifers sold to 480c, reaching $1520 to average $1384.
Cameron Hudson, Maranoa Downs, Mitchell, sold crossbred steers to 590c, reaching $1783 to average $1709. The crossbred heifers sold to 460c, reaching $1346 to average $1255.
DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 574c, reaching $1841 to average $1714. Parklane Grazing, Parklane, Drillham, sold Brangus cross steers to 572c, reaching $1645 to average $1591.
T East and J Lang, Jireh Pk, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 552c, reaching $2051 to average $1877. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 502c, reaching $1680 to average $1486.
Dalco Pastoral, Sugarloaf, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 550c, reaching $1721 to average $1670. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 500c, reaching $1784 to average $1517.
KJ and T White, Kulki, Bollon, sold Angus cross steers to 538c, reaching $1874 to average $1827. DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 534c, reaching $1931 to average $1875.
BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 520c, reaching $1741 to average $1617. Russell Ian Mocker, Surprise, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 514c, reaching $1931 to average $1773. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 482c, reaching $1614 to average $1486.
C and KD Murphy, St. George, sold Hereford cross steers to 455c, reaching $1817 to average $1754. GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Charolais steers to 452c, reaching $2129 to average $1863. The Charolais heifers sold to 448c, reaching $1506 to average $1405.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 480c and averaged 322c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 540c and averaged 427c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 518c, averaging 452c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 518c, averaging 440c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 432c, averaging 372c.
Torres Park Grazing Co., Torres Park, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 540c, reaching $1780 to average $1530. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 307c, reaching $2007 to average $1847. LL and SD Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay, sold Angus cross heifers to 498c, reaching $1418 to average $1168.
Cows 330-400kg reached 270c and averaged 254c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 300c, averaging 284c, cows 500-600kg topped at 305c, averaging 292c, and cows over 600kg topped at 310c, averaging 301c.
RD and NJ Statham, Possession Creek, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 310c, reaching $2194 to average $1785.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $2750, averaging $2509. Clarke AG, Inglegreen, NSW, sold Brangus cross cows and calves to $2750/unit, averaging $2583. RJ and JJ Wilson, Wee Waa, NSW, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $2725/unit, averaging $2725.
