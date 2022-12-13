After experiencing several years of minimal water allocations, the Geddes family, west of Emerald, have made a cotton come back this season, putting in their first irrigated crop in three years.
Central Highlands irrigators are well placed to take advantage of the recent increase in water allocations for their summer cropping.
Cam Geddes and his parents Andrew and Julie Geddes have planted 200ha of Bollgard III (746 variety) at their property, Laikipia, back in early August.
Mr Geddes said the family were really grateful for the position that they were in.
"It certainly makes growing cotton a lot easier when you've got access to adequate water," he said.
"There's quite good positivity in the growing community this season and it would certainly be underpin by a bit more water in the Fairbairn dam."
Originally, Mr Geddes said they didn't plan to plant cotton and were intended on planting wheat in the winter.
"We had a full profile of soil moisture, but as the time got closer to planting wheat, sourcing wheat seed got difficult because everyone was planting wheat," he said.
"We thought about potentially carrying this soil moisture through into August to plant cotton and we decided we'd give it a go."
After harvesting their mung beans in May, they decided to preserve that moisture bank in a fallow and with long-term forecasts to meet or exceed average rainfall, Mr Geddes said they decided to take a punt and plant all their country back to cotton.
"At the end of May, we decided to utilize the water we had prior to the end of June, because at the end of June, when you carry it over, you lose a certain percentage depending on the level of the dam," he said.
"What water you take into this financial year is not always guaranteed, but when we did our numbers, we decided that it was worth taking the punt.
"We were fortunate enough to have a few showers of rain along the way, which meant we're able to plant the whole farm into moisture and we didn't have to use any allocation to establish the crop."
Mr Geddes said it's been an unusual cooler start to the season in CQ.
"Our maximum temperatures aren't what we normally see this time of year and it's a lot cooler as well," he said.
"Because of the slow start and weather, we're probably four to five weeks behind where we would normally be.
"Our stand got reduced over time just from the coolish weather and slow start, but the cotton has since peaked."
With the crop currently at peak flowering, Mr Geddes said he isn't worried if he has to push the defoliation period back a few months, to fulfil the crops potential.
"If that requires us to push it a little bit into January and February, I think we will, but we'll assess that as we see weather conditions and manage the crop accordingly," he said.
Weather pending, the Geddes hope to have pickers in the paddock around February, early March.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.