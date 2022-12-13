Queensland Country Life
Central Highlands cotton irrigators make the most of recent increase in water allocations from the Fairbairn Dam

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
Emerald-district cotton irrigator Cam Geddes, with his step-daughter Faith Lehmann, 10, at their property Laikipia, where the family is back growing cotton this season, after several years of minimal water allocations. Pictures by Ben Harden

After experiencing several years of minimal water allocations, the Geddes family, west of Emerald, have made a cotton come back this season, putting in their first irrigated crop in three years.

