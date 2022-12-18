Winning the hearts and minds of Australia

It's the time of year when View from the Paddock columnists are organised for the following year.
With our life and business getting even more hectic than it was, I decided it was time to bow out gracefully out before my creative juices dry up quicker than a politician's promise.
This decision has given me pause to reflect on the topics I've written about since the beginning of 2020 and how life and the world have evolved since then.
My first piece was about the ache in my heart that would echo in many a bush mum's heart, as it was back to boarding school time.
This evolved into my last piece, where our oldest is flying the coop into the big world after graduating, and how the industry has changed since I was in the same position.
Of course, COVID dominated two of my pieces in 2020; how difficult grocery restrictions were for rural families, and the judgement we received for trying to get more than two loaves of bread.
And of course, the infamous, heartless line from the Queensland Premier about "our people" after boarding school families on the wrong side of the state border would not be reunited due to restrictions. You're probably still not the Premier's people, but you are still mine.
I've seen both a state and federal election in my tenure as a columnist, and neither went the way that many farming families wanted them to.
We saw the incredibly worrying time of foot and mouth, and of course, COVID kept raising its smug head.
We went through the 10-year anniversary of the live export debacle. Floods, floods and more floods.
Sometimes I chose to write light-hearted pieces. There came a stage where I couldn't stomach any more negativity and worry. Cows with pink eartags that gave me curry, dogs in South Australia that have no manners - I actually just found a half-written piece about blasted wasps. Something else must have cropped up!
Much of my writing, though, was about supporting rural families, unity, building the capacity of rural communities and strengthening our position in the hearts and minds of the rest of Australia and policy makers. Something that still is and always will be very close to my heart.
It's been an interesting three years, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and the wonderful feedback I've received from readers.
I wish you and yours a very wonderful Christmas, 2023 and beyond.
Over and out xo
- Kylie Stretton, Charters Towers grazier
