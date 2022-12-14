Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves top at $2900, average $2572 at Murgon

December 14 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows and calves $2900 at Murgon

There were just shy of 400 head yarded for the last Murgon fat and store sale for the year on December 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.