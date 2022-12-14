Cows and calves $2900 at Murgon

There were just shy of 400 head yarded for the last Murgon fat and store sale for the year on December 13.
Cows and calves topped at $2900 and averaged $2572. Cows made $1975/head.
Bulls from 450kg to over 600kg averaged 280c/kg, topped at 289.2c/kg to return $1900.
Cows made to 306.2c/kg to return $1699 with an average of 292c/kg.
Steers 200-300kg topped at 540.2c/kg averaging 467.7c/kg and $1500.
Heavier steers 300-650kg returned an average of $1800 with an average of 370c/kg and top of 400c/kg.
Heifers 200-300kg topped at 500c/kg and average 420c/kg to return around $1300.
Heavier heifers 300 to over 400kg topped at 400c/kg, averaged 380c/kg to return top of $1592.
